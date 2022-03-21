Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 26: Theresa Valencia

I have a unique skillset to bring to the County Board. I am a skilled trades journey person, and a Technical College teacher. I work with many grant programs, and non-profits. My passion and calling is offering training which allows students to obtain skills that prepare them to become gainfully employed in high skill high wage jobs. Often peoples top priorities are lowering taxes, my priorities listed below would increase tax revenues, and decrease costs to the taxpayers. I would like to bring my experience and passion to the County Board.