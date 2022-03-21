Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 26: Theresa Valencia

Name: Theresa Valencia
Age: 57
Address: W10209 County Road K, Lodi WI
Job: Madison Area Technical College Manufacturing Instructor
Prior elected office: None
Other public experience: I have spoken publicly in many forums.
Email or website: voteforvalencia@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
I have a unique skillset to bring to the County Board. I am a skilled trades journey person, and a Technical College teacher. I work with many grant programs, and non-profits. My passion and calling is offering training which allows students to obtain skills that prepare them to become gainfully employed in high skill high wage jobs. Often peoples top priorities are lowering taxes, my priorities listed below would increase tax revenues, and decrease costs to the taxpayers. I would like to bring my experience and passion to the County Board.
What are the top issues for Columbia County?
These are my top priorities, More importantly I would like to know what the citizens of District 26 feel are their top issues.
- Economic Development, which includes creating a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the needs of our local industries.
- Reducing the incarcerated population; develop programs to offer skilled training, and alternatives to jail for non violent offenders.
- Build public trust through governing with transparency; develop easy and open communication channels between the County Board and its constituents