Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 27: Jeffrey Leckwee

Name: Jeffrey A. Leckwee

Age: 67

Address: 435 Seminary Street. Lodi, WI 53555

Job: Columbia County Supervisor District 27

Prior elected office: None

Other public experience: Volunteer Lodi Ambulance service, Columbia County foster parent, Elder: Presbyterian Church Lodi, Volunteer : Reach Out Lodi.

Why are you running for office? Primarily to serve the constituents of the 27th district with the same level of service and dedication that they have enjoyed from the incumbent Nancy Long. With an emphasis on environmental issues and cooperative efforts between the branches of government. To also continue to communicate between the city, County and the residents in the 27th district.

What are the top issues for Columbia County? I think that one of the biggest issues facing the county is the labor shortage. Dealing with the labor shortage is going to become a larger problem as the economy continues to improve and gets stronger. Couple the demographic shortage of younger employees with the impending retirement of the baby boomers and employer's are looking at a period of difficult recruiting. Typically the private sector has more flexibility in terms of wages and benefit packages to attract potential employees.

