Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 28: Scott Neale

Name: Scott R Neale

Age: 58

Address: W12701 State Road 188, Lodi, WI 53555

Job: Corporate Pilot

Prior elected office:

Other public experience:

Email or website: scott.neale@ymail.com

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I believe that local government is important and impacts our daily lives. I am tired of sitting on the sidelines and complaining so rather than waste my energy doing that, I want to put that energy to good use serving the citizens of Columbia County. What better way to serve your neighbor and our county than being on the county board.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

We have a beautiful county full of natural wonders and beautiful lakes. We enjoy a laid back lifestyle, full of small town USA living! I believe that these qualities can be very under appreciated by our county affairs. We must strive to put our lifestyle first when it comes to government and our decisions regarding taxes, finances and county improvements, etc., must take this into consideration by being fiscally responsible.

The decommissioning of the Columbia County Energy Center is a huge issue for our county. We are already fiscally behind and have some of the worst financial issues in the state. It is extremely necessary that we as a board keep the aforementioned quality of life in mind as we address this issue in particular. Unnecessary spending and borrowing is NOT the answer to solving this loss of revenue and I believe that some very difficult decisions will need to be made to correct this shortfall. That being said, we must keep the impact of this on the residents of Columbia County to a minimum. We can overcome this loss through frugal thinking, spending and plain old hard work.

Scott Neale

Neale
