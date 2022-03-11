Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 3: Josiah Wynn

I chose to run for County Board to give the people in my district a voice in the important decisions being made in our county that impact their lives and livelihoods and to do my part to limit government overreach. I have witnessed how easily decisions can be made by elected officials with little to no input or regard for the citizens directly impacted by those decisions, stripping away personal freedom. It is imperative that we encourage public comment at meetings and truly listen to the voice of the people. I will bring confidence, transparency, and accountability to our local government so that those in my district feel empowered to get involved in self-governance as we work together to find solutions for the pressing issues we face as a county. By nature, I dig deep to understand issues while not settling for what sounds good on the surface. I am not afraid to ask hard questions that lead to open, honest dialogue. Columbia County is important to me as I have lived here all my life, with all but one of those years right in District 3. I love the people in my district and the rural heritage we are privileged to enjoy. As a husband, father, business owner, and farmer, I understand the value of working hard for what you love while protecting it for generations to come. My faith and the values instilled in me from childhood shape who I am and what I stand for.