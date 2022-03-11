Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 3: Josiah Wynn

Name: Josiah Wynn
Age: 38
Address: Pardeeville
Job: Contracting Business Owner/Operator and Beef Farmer
Prior elected office: None
Other public experience: Active youth leader in the North Scott 4H Club for ten years and a leadership board member for fifteen+ years at my church.
Email or website:
Why are you running for office?
I chose to run for County Board to give the people in my district a voice in the important decisions being made in our county that impact their lives and livelihoods and to do my part to limit government overreach. I have witnessed how easily decisions can be made by elected officials with little to no input or regard for the citizens directly impacted by those decisions, stripping away personal freedom. It is imperative that we encourage public comment at meetings and truly listen to the voice of the people. I will bring confidence, transparency, and accountability to our local government so that those in my district feel empowered to get involved in self-governance as we work together to find solutions for the pressing issues we face as a county. By nature, I dig deep to understand issues while not settling for what sounds good on the surface. I am not afraid to ask hard questions that lead to open, honest dialogue. Columbia County is important to me as I have lived here all my life, with all but one of those years right in District 3. I love the people in my district and the rural heritage we are privileged to enjoy. As a husband, father, business owner, and farmer, I understand the value of working hard for what you love while protecting it for generations to come. My faith and the values instilled in me from childhood shape who I am and what I stand for.
What are the top issues for Columbia County?
There are many issues I’m concerned about in our county, but the biggest in my opinion is the closure of the Columbia County Power Plant which will negatively impact our county through significant loss in revenue, unemployment for many families in our county, and increased property taxes. Columbia County has the 4th highest debt per capita in the state. The county has used money from the general reserve fund to help balance the budget for the past several years, which is not sustainable. Factoring in the lost revenue from the power plant closure on top of the already poor financial position our county is in is going to force some tough decisions to be made in order to be fiscally responsible. We simply cannot burden residents with increased property taxes, especially when they are already feeling the financial strain of inflation. We need leadership that is unafraid to think outside the box or upset the status quo in order to find solutions to these difficult issues. We do not need yes men who give more preference to corporations outside our county than they do the people who call Columbia County home.