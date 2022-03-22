Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 4: Vern Gove

Name: Vern Gove
Age:
Address: 525 Evergreen Trail, Portage
Job: Retired Detective Lieutenant, Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Prior elected office: Village of Randolph President, County Board Supervisor, County Board Vice-Chair, County Board Chair
Other public experience: Wisconsin Counties Association Judicial and Public Safety Committee Chair, Inter-County Coordinating Committee Vice-Chair, Wisconsin Sheriff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association
Email or website: vern.gove@co.columbia.wi.us
Why are you running for office?
I was first elected to the County Board in 2006 and have been honored to serve 4 terms as County Board Chair. I have dedicated my life to public service in Columbia County as a law enforcement officer for 30 years, an elected Village official, and a County Board Supervisor. Unlike the political gridlock that exists in Washington and Madison, the County Board is nonpartisan. While County Board Supervisors have differing political and personal opinions, I have been very proud to lead a dedicated group of individuals who can set aside personal differences and make decisions that best serve the citizens of Columbia County.
What are the top issues for Columbia County?
- Continued sound and conservative management of County finances
- Maintaining a high level of law enforcement and other emergency services for the continued safety and security of County citizens
- Working to maintain and improve our transportation infrastructure
- Implementing creative solutions to challenges including the planned closure of the Columbia Energy Center and the expansion of broadband in our rural areas