Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 4: Vern Gove

I was first elected to the County Board in 2006 and have been honored to serve 4 terms as County Board Chair. I have dedicated my life to public service in Columbia County as a law enforcement officer for 30 years, an elected Village official, and a County Board Supervisor. Unlike the political gridlock that exists in Washington and Madison, the County Board is nonpartisan. While County Board Supervisors have differing political and personal opinions, I have been very proud to lead a dedicated group of individuals who can set aside personal differences and make decisions that best serve the citizens of Columbia County.