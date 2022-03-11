Columbia County Supervisor Candidate District 6: Eric Shimpach

Name: Eric J. Shimpach

Age: 29

Address: 408 Sunset St. Portage, WI 53901

Job: Self-employed, IT Contractor

Prior elected office: Columbia County Supervisor(3 years), Portage Alderman(3 years)

Other public experience:

Why are you running for office?

As a lifelong resident of the vity of Portage, I owe a great debt to my neighbors who in many ways helped raise me. I feel strongly that I owe it to them to give back in every way possible. As the youngest member and candidate for the Columbia County Board at just 29, I feel it is important that we have young voices in our elected government to help inspire the next generation to take a more active role in local government.

If re-elected, I plan to take my experience as both an Alderman for the city of Portage and County Board Supervisor of three years to continue to be a voice for my neighbors and improve on our neighborhood’s ability to get things done that matter to us. Transparency and accessibility have been a focal point to how I feel good governance should work. As many know, I live-stream every meeting as well as make myself very available to talk to in many different mediums and will continue to do so if chosen to serve once again.

What are the top issues for Columbia County?

First, with the closing of the Columbia County Power Plant, taxpayers in Columbia County will be faced with a steep revenue loss of approximately 1.8 million dollars, something that will majorly affect tax rates as well as services provided by the county to the neighbors. Being that we are already the fourth highest debt-per-capita county in the state (above Dane and Milwaukee counties even) and that we are fairly close to the levy limit already as to how much we can tax, we must find a solution to balance the budget without putting us further into debt.

Second, Alliant Energy has stated they will be replacing coal to that of solar and wind to provide enough power for Columbia County. Although an ambitious and noble endeavor, I am concerned that Alliant Energy may fall short of acquiring the necessary amount of land needed to produce enough power to meet demand. Resulting in the need to purchase power from elsewhere, which leads to higher prices of electricity. Higher electric prices are something our neighbors just cannot afford as many are on fixed incomes and would not be able to take the financial hit.