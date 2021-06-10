Columbia County supervisor opening

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors has an opening for a county supervisor in District 9, which includes the village of Friesland, town of Randolph, town of Scott.

The vacancy will be filled by an appointment made by County Board chairman Vern Gove and subsequently confirmed by the full County Board.

Residents living in Supervisory District 9, who are interested in filling the vacancy, should submit a letter of application by July 2 to Vern Gove, chair, Columbia County Board of Supervisors, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage, WI 53901.

Gove will review the letters and give applicants an opportunity to present their qualifications and pertinent background information at the Executive Committee meeting on July 12. The selected person will be appointed at the County Board meeting on July 21.

A map of County Supervisory Districts is available at co.columbia.wi.us or call the County Clerk’s Office at 608-742-9654.