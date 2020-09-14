Columbia County to hold free COVID-19 testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will provide free drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Columbia County Highway Shop, 338 W. Old Highway 16, Wyocena.

The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary. Online registration is encouraged on Sept. 17 at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-us or staff will assist onsite, but it may cause delays.

All modes of transportation, vehicles, horse drawn buggies, etc., should form a line and stay in the vehicle at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site.

Individuals will be contacted with results within 3-7 business days.