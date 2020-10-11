Columbia County youth celebrate 4-H week

National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10, brought millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni together to celebrate the positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme this year is National 4-H Week, Opportunity 4 All, rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identifies solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

Columbia County 4-H observed National 4-H Week by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in the community who are working to support each other and their communities.

In Columbia County more than 300 4-H youth and 190 youth and adult volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H. Youth and their families are able to create an experience through 4-H that encourages a sense of belonging; advanced skill development that will foster mastery; a broadened perspective that leads to generosity; and an understanding of self which allows youth to embrace their independence. These four Essential Elements of 4-H Youth Development are key to the successes young people experience through 4-H club membership and project work.