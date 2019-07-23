The Columbus Area Art and Author Fair is being held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. This is the third year for the fair where artists and authors offer their goods for sale and discuss their work with attendees.
If you’re an author or artist interested in taking part in this event, sales table space is only $20. For more information and to register as a participant, go to the Columbus Library Facebook page event listings. A link to an online registration form is available on that event page.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)