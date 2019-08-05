Columbus Area Historical Society announces that local renowned artist, Sister Joeann Daley will be at the museum in the city’s downtown on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Sister Joeann has displayed her work in many galleries around the U.S., eastern and western Europe, and Bogota, Columbia.
In 1985 she did an etching “The Columbus Print” which was used as a fundraiser for Columbus Community Hospital’s Lifeline Units. The original “Columbus Print” (of towers and landmarks) was so well received that she was inspired to do three more etchings.
They are “The Bank,” which celebrates the facade of Farmers and Merchants Union Bank—Lewis Sullivan’s last major work also known as the “Jewel Box.”
“Towers and Trims” which showcases many of the towers, porches and gingerbread trim that can be viewed on a scenic drive through three Columbus Historical Districts.
“Ladies and Gangsters” (both in black and color editions). This print depicts many aspects, the buildings, signs, bejeweled women, and bank robbing gangsters, of the movie “Public Enemies” that was filmed in Columbus in March of 2008.
It is third in the Columbus Series Trilogy which also includes “Celebrating Columbus” photo collage, and “Streets of Yesteryear” which is a hand-colored etching.
All of these etchings are on sale with profits being donated to the museum.
If you would like to converse with the artist, or learn about the process of “etchings,” please stop by the museum at 116 W. James St.
There are new projects under way there as well. The process is moving forward on recording “living histories,” never before heard remembrances and stories of our hometown that could be forgotten forever if not recorded. If you have a story to share, please stop by as well.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)