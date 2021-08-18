Author and Columbus native, Kathy J. Jacobson, formerly Thompson, will host a book signing and talk of her new mystery novel, “In The Secret Heart,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Dodgeville Public Library, 139 S Iowa St. The event is free and open to the public. Copies will be available for purchase. Attendees will receive a gift.
Columbus author hosts book signing
