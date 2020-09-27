Columbus awarded grant for bike and pedestrian trails

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus was awarded a Transportation Alternative Program grant of up to $403,468 to construct bicycle and pedestrian trails from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to a Sept. 18 press release. This project is one of 28 projects that were approved for TAP funds during this cycle.

The project will make connections between existing facilities to create an interconnected network allowing bicycles and pedestrians to safely reach points of interest throughout the city. The project will help implement the Safe Routes to School Plan by providing off street trails that will provide a safe connection to the elementary school.

The project entails more than 8,600 linear feet of trail that generally runs from Firemans Park through Kiwanis Park to downtown. Another trail segment will run from Tower Drive and provide connections to the elementary school and Park Avenue.

The total cost is estimated at $509,000 and is scheduled to begin in 2023 with design engineering and plan development starting in 2021. For more information, call Matt Schreiber at 920-623-5900.