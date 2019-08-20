Columbus United Methodist Church, located at 222 S. Dickason Blvd., will host its monthly community meal Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-6:30 p.m.
This month's meal will be all about salads. Organizers are planning an excellent selection of delicious salads, plus sloppy joes and ice cream.
The church hosts the community meal every month, featuring tasty homemade food. It's also a great way to connect with the community.
