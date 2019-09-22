The meal for the Columbus Community Meal will be served Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd. The menu for the September meal is taco soup, cauliflower/broccoli soup, rolls and crackers, applesauce and dessert. These homemade meals are always open to everyone. Please join us and by all means, bring a friend. Come and be a guest and enjoy a great meal.
