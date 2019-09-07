On Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., is the annual Cub Scout Pack 99 Kickoff in Columbus. Cub Scouts is open to children Kindergarten through fifth grade. Scouting helps young children develop important character traits such as honor, integrity and the ability to lead. But most importantly, Cub Scouts is fun! The scouts go one at least three camp-outs every year, build derby cars and race boats. In den meetings, boys and girls get to do wood working projects, learn first aid, study engineering by creating spaghetti noodle bridges and much more. At the kickoff, children can get more information about scouting, register and meet fellow den mates. The first Pack meeting is Sept. 19, 7 p.m. and the first camp-out is Sept. 28-29 at Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston.
The Pack also thanks the Columbus/Fall River communities for supporting the program both through participation and through the purchase of popcorn and Christmas wreaths during the September and October fundraising. The program would not be as amazing as it is without the support of our community. Thank you!
For more information contact Susan Cleveland at 608-772-5848 or susan.m.cleveland@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)