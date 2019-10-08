Discovery Charter School has its annual Harvest Soup Social fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., hosted at the Columbus Senior Center. The soup is made with produce grown and harvested by the DCS students in the school garden and the DCS plot at the community garden. Two types of soup, vegetable and creamy vegetable, along with many baked goods will be on sale. Funds raised through sales will help support the garden and other student learning opportunities.
