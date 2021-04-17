Columbus drinking water report available

Columbus Water & Light routinely monitors for contaminants in the city’s drinking water according to federal and state laws. The results of monitoring are provided in the annual Drinking Water Quality Report.

CWL is required to issue a Consumer Confidence Report, the “Annual Drinking Water Quality Report,” to its customers each year. The report is available at columbuswaterandlight.com/water-department or can be requested and mailed by calling 920-623-5912. For more information, call Joe Hammer, co-superintendent, at 920-623-5912.