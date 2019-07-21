Columbus Emergency Management will be hosting an active shooter training exercise Tuesday, July 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Both trainings will take place at Columbus Elementary School, 200 Fuller St., Columbus.
Emergency Responders from Columbus and Fall River, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Community Hospital, and other nearby cities will be at Columbus Elementary School conducting a mass casualty training exercise. Please do not be alarmed and avoid the area during the exercise. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
