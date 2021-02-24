Columbus/Fall River candidate forums planned

COLUMBUS — The Rotary Club of Columbus/Fall River will host candidate forums for contested local offices in the April 2021 election. The forums will use the same format from previous years, with questions prepared in advance and posed by veteran moderator Mike Throndsen. The first forum is scheduled with Columbus mayoral candidates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OIsRvH.
The second forum with six Columbus City Council candidates is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3s3ar7j.
Both forums can be viewed live on Spectrum Channel 980 Columbus and Fall River, and at http://reflect-columbus.cablecast.tv/CablecastPublicSite.
A third forum for Fall River School Board candidates will be announced later.