Columbus/Fall River candidate forums planned

COLUMBUS — The Rotary Club of Columbus/Fall River will host candidate forums for contested local offices in the April 2021 election. The forums will use the same format from previous years, with questions prepared in advance and posed by veteran moderator Mike Throndsen. The first forum is scheduled with Columbus mayoral candidates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OIsRvH.