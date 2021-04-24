 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS FFA ADVANCE TO SECTIONALS
The Wisconsin Association of FFA held the district Leadership Development Event or speaking contest virtually on April 8. Columbus FFA members participated in events. The parliamentary procedure team of Corrina Larson, Hannah Dahl, Faith Baerwolf, Cora Dahl, Kayla Hunt, Morgan Baerwolf and alternate Hillary Klubertanz advanced to sectionals. Larson also competed in the Discussion meet contest and placed second earning her a spot in the Section 6 LDE. Hannah Dahl competed in the Extemporaneous contest and won first-place advancing to sectionals. Morgan Baerwolf competed in the Creed speaking contest and took first-place to advance to sectionals. First-place individuals and teams will advance to the state level of competition. Pictured, from left, Corrina Larson, Hannah Dahl, Cora Dahl, Kayla Hunt, Faith Baerwolf and Morgan Baerwolf.

 GLENDA CROOK Contributed

