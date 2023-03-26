COLUMBUS — Columbus FFA members competed at the Section 6 Leadership Development Events on March 15 at Waupun High School. The Middle School Quiz Bowl team consisted of Jeff Marks, Connor Othmer, Jacob Schleicher, and Carter Ellefson. The Parliamentary Procedure team included Zoe Gross, Daniel Perez-Martinez, McKenzie Prosser, Ty Thorson, Hillary Klubertanz and Kailee Yelk, took third-place. Morgan Baerwolf competed in the Employability Skills Contest and won first-place to advance to the state competition.