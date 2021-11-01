 Skip to main content
Columbus FFA honored at convention
Columbus FFA honored at convention

Columbus FFA honored at convention

Columbus FFA members attending the National FFA Convention include from front, left, Morgan Baerwolf, Sarah Turner, Hillary Klubertanz, and McKenzie Prosser; back row, Glenda Crook, advisor; Ty Thorson, Faith Baerwolf, Zoe Gross, Cora Dahl, Makenna Winter and Dominic Herms on Oct. 28-29. The chapter won an 3-Star award and Crook received the Honorary American FFA Degree.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed

COLUMBUS — On Oct. 29, Glenda Crook of Columbus, and agriscience teacher at Columbus High School was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment, make a long-term difference in the lives of students, and inspire confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approve the nomination.

The Columbus FFA Chapter also received their 3-Star National Chapter Award on Oct. 28.

