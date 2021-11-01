Columbus FFA honored at convention

COLUMBUS — On Oct. 29, Glenda Crook of Columbus, and agriscience teacher at Columbus High School was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment, make a long-term difference in the lives of students, and inspire confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approve the nomination.