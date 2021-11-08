Columbus FFA hosts open house and potluck

COLUMBUS — Columbus FFA will host an open house and potluck from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Columbus High School Cafeteria, 1164 Farnham St., Columbus.

The Potluck dinner is served at 7 p.m., the meeting with special Wisconsin FFA State Officer guest at 7:30 p.m., National FFA Convention Presentation and SAE Presentation at 8 p.m. and Crop Contest results at 8:15 p.m.

For the potluck dinner, people with last names beginning with letters A through I should bring a main dish to pass; J-R, a salad; S-Z, a dessert.

Slightly used or brand new clothing items will be accepted for the clothing drive to benefit the middle and high school. Most needed items include: large size T-shirts, new leggings, and athletic shorts.