Columbus FFA hosts open house

Columbus FFA Chapter held its annual fall open house on Nov. 15 at Columbus High School. The evening started with a potluck dinner, officer team meeting, reports from members who attended the National FFA Convention and the Mission and Impact Conference on Nov. 13, Jamie Damm and Caroline Powers shared their supervised agricultural experience projects and the chapter also held its annual crops contest. Robert Mickelson judged the contest and the winners of each category received a Sassy Cow Ice Cream card.