 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLUMBUS FFA MEMBERS ATTEND CONFERENCE

  • 0
COLUMBUS FFA MEMBERS ATTEND CONFERENCE

Eight Columbus Middle School FFA members, from front, left, Skylar Gordon, Kaden Baumler, Brady Volesky and Carter Ellefson; back row, Jeffrey Marks, Connor Othmer, Isabelle St. Pierre, and Rachael Klubertanz, attend the EDGE Conference held March 17-18 in Green Bay, to participate in workshops and activities to develop leadership skills.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

Kevin is a 10-month-old golden retriever mix who came in as a stray. Kevin is a total sweetheart, is super smart and is desperate to find a fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News