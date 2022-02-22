 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLUMBUS FFA PARTICIPATES IN COMPETITION

Columbus Middle School FFA had two quiz bowl teams and Columbus High School FFA had two FFA Creed speakers and two Prepared speakers participate in the District 16 FFA speaking contest on Feb. 16 at Ripon High School. The Quiz bowl teams, from front, left, Skylar Gordon, Carter Ellefson, Brady Volesky, Rachael Klubertanz, Addison Lambert; back row, Kaden Baumler, Jeffrey Marks, Connor Othmer, Jacob Schleicher and Nevaeh Swenson.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed

