The Friends Book Store at the Columbus Public Library Annex will be changing from its summer hours. It will be open for the last Wednesday sale Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m. The Book Store will continue to be open the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The book store is overloaded with romance books so if that is a favorite genre come on Aug. 28 for the deals. Continue to watch for special sales. The Friends thank everyone for their patronage.
