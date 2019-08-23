{{featured_button_text}}
Friends of Columbus Public Library Vice President and Book Store Manager Linda Parpart in the book store in 2018.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The Friends Book Store at the Columbus Public Library Annex will be changing from its summer hours. It will be open for the last Wednesday sale Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m. The Book Store will continue to be open the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The book store is overloaded with romance books so if that is a favorite genre come on Aug. 28 for the deals. Continue to watch for special sales. The Friends thank everyone for their patronage.

