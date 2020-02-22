Columbus Health recognized as ‘Deficiency Free’

COLUMBUS — Columbus Health and Rehab, a member of the Mission Health family of health care communities has been recognized as deficiency free by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the second year in a row, according to a Feb. 12 press release.

In order to be categorized as deficiency free, the community had to meet all 180 state and federal compliance standards and nursing facility regulations on a continuous basis. The Office of Regulatory Services inspects a facility unannounced for up to 4 days. The regulations are designed to define the care and protect the residents of nursing facilities. With nearly 16,000 nursing facilities nationwide with an average of 5.9 deficiencies on standard surveys, only about 3% achieve zero deficiencies.