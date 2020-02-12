Columbus Health recognized for quality care

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

COLUMBUS — Columbus Health and Rehab, a member of the Mission Health family of health care communities, has earned a Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the fourth time, according to a Feb. 7 press release.

This is Medicare’s highest rating for skilled nursing facilities and recognizes quality of care and services. The rating is determined by meeting Medicare’s criteria in the categories of Health Inspections, Staffing, and Quality Measures. Senior care facilities with Five-Stars are recognized as providing above-average quality care.