Columbus High School holding blood drive
Blood donors are needed in the Columbus area. Columbus High School will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or contact Heidi Kirchberg at 920-623-5956, extension 2136.
