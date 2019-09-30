{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School holding blood drive

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Blood donors are needed in the Columbus area. Columbus High School will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or contact Heidi Kirchberg at 920-623-5956, extension 2136.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.