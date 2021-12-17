Columbus High School hosts Jazz Cabaret

COLUMBUS — The Columbus High School Music Department will present its annual Jazz Cabaret, "1920's: The Jazz Age, Celebrating 100 Years of Jazz," at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave., Columbus.

The Jazz Band and La Voce Chorus groups will perform along with a guest performance by trumpeter and bandleader, Zachary Finnegan, visit zacharyfinnegan.com.

The menu includes baked chicken, pork chops, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, coffee, water and homemade desert. "Boosters Bar" will offer spirit-free specialty drinks and snacks for purchase from 6-9 p.m., cash or credit.

There will also be silent auction baskets available for bidding and raffles.

Dinner and show tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Dec. 23 from students and Dec. 30 from Melody Tadych at 608-338-8443 or Tim Meinholz at 608-445-8194. Concert only tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Kids tickets are fre for age 4 and younger.

This event is open to the community and all proceeds go to support the Columbus High School music department.