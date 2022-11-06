 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus historic calendar available

  • 0
2023 calendar

This 2009 photo highlights the then-new park entry garden which Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission built and continues to maintain.

 WALCOTT STUDIO

The 34th annual historic calendar by Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission is now available for purchase in local businesses.

The 2023 calendar is a tribute to Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park as it celebrates its 100th birthday. Since 2013, calendar proceeds were used to rejuvenate and upgrade the facility with new kitchen appliances, tuckpointing, exterior trim painting, and a new roof, among other projects.

Now major renovations are in process as the bathrooms are remodeled with plumbing and electrical upgrades throughout the building. Proceeds will be used to continue historic preservation projects in Columbus.

Calendars are $15, available at Ace Hardware, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Kurth Brewery, Forward Pharmacy, and City Hall.

