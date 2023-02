COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Historical Society will host a chili and soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. Luncheon tickets are $10 at the door, cash or check.

The luncheon program, The History and Preservation of Rest Haven is at 1 p.m. followed by a raffle drawing at 2 p.m., no need to be present to win. For more information, visit columbuswiareahistory.com.