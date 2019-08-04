The Columbus Area Art and Author Fair is on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. Each week leading up to the fair, we’ll introduce you to the artists and authors taking part. This week our focus is on three talented children’s authors; Bob Allen, Reverend Bev Davis, and Terri Sorg.
Bob Allen is a Wisconsin author of children’s picture books. He features the outdoors and environment as a place to explore and enjoy while maintaining them as a heritage. Born in Oshkosh, Allen lives with his wife Ann in Brookfield, Wisconsin. “Walter the Wily Walleye” is a story of a fish that invites and challenges a child to try and catch him. Walter provides a whimsical look at a fun sport. He encourages the reader and child to seek adventure with family and friends.
Rev. Bev Davis is an avid “observer of life.” A late bloomer, she received her Master of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago. Living most of her life on the south side of Chicago, she took a “leap of faith,” which led her to seminary, to Wisconsin, to pastor. Currently living in Madison with her husband and rescue dog Fuzzy, she serves as chaplain and crusader against bullies. (The subject of her book series.) Davis’ book “Great Gray” begins with much excitement in the village of Anapur. Elephants Saguna and Prabir were expecting a little “1-A” perfect calf. But when the baby was born, he was a little less than perfect. And that’s when his life changed for the better. Follow young Gray on his journey from “not quite right” to becoming Great Gray, a village hero, as his story continues in “Great Gray Meets New Friends.”
Author Terri Sorg grew up shy and insecure. As an adult, she spent her first 20 years raising a family and searching for what would make her a “better” person, yet something was always missing. Then she discovered teachings about loving self and realized that was what was missing in her life. Sorg has been on a journey of letting go of how she didn’t love herself as she opened to loving herself. Her children’s book “Heart Fairy” is written as an invitation to love yourself. Everyone has a heart fairy who loves you, no matter what.
More information is available on the event page, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page. If you’re an artist or an author wishing to take part, an electronic registration form is on the Facebook event page.
