Columbus hosts Celebration of Philanthropy

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Endowment will recognize two local enterprises for their philanthropy along with formal presentations of seven grants at its annual Celebration of Philanthropy at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River. Complimentary snacks and a cash bar will be available. RSVP to columbusedowment@gmail.com.
CAE will honor EK Machine of Fall River, and G. D. Roberts of Columbus, for their long traditions of giving volunteer efforts and donating funds to their communities.
CAE community-impact grants are limited to non-profit entities that serve Columbus and Fall River communities in parts of Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties.
Grant recipients include Cardinals Unlimited Archery equipment, $3,500; Columbus Area Aquatic Center diving-board replacement, $3,500; Columbus Club House updated media, $1,305; Columbus Community Lunch for Kids nutrition program, $4,900; Columbus Recreation Department basketball court, $3,000; Fall River High School infant simulator in its family and consumer sciences program, $4,000; Prairie Ridge Health Foundation pulmonary testing equipment, $1,475; Scout Troop 99 tent replacement, $1,320.