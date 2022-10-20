 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbus hosts Celebration of Philanthropy

  • 0

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Endowment will recognize two local enterprises for their philanthropy along with formal presentations of seven grants at its annual Celebration of Philanthropy at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River. Complimentary snacks and a cash bar will be available. RSVP to columbusedowment@gmail.com.

CAE will honor EK Machine of Fall River, and G. D. Roberts of Columbus, for their long traditions of giving volunteer efforts and donating funds to their communities.

CAE community-impact grants are limited to non-profit entities that serve Columbus and Fall River communities in parts of Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties.

Grant recipients include Cardinals Unlimited Archery equipment, $3,500; Columbus Area Aquatic Center diving-board replacement, $3,500; Columbus Club House updated media, $1,305; Columbus Community Lunch for Kids nutrition program, $4,900; Columbus Recreation Department basketball court, $3,000; Fall River High School infant simulator in its family and consumer sciences program, $4,000; Prairie Ridge Health Foundation pulmonary testing equipment, $1,475; Scout Troop 99 tent replacement, $1,320.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News