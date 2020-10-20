Columbus Kiwanis hosts holiday wreath sale

The Columbus Kiwanis Club is accepting orders for its holiday wreath sale. Standard wreaths of 18-inch, $20, and 26-inch, $25, sizes; special orders of 36-inch, $35, and 48-inch, $50, sizes; swags, $15; candy canes, $25; cross shapes, $22; and 25-foot roping, $35, are offered. All items are made from quality greenings, and, with the exception of the roping, are decorated with cones, berries and red velvet ribbon.
For more information or to order, call 920-623-2423 by Nov. 6 for door-to-door delivery by Thanksgiving. Payment due at delivery, cash or check.
