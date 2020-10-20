Columbus Kiwanis hosts holiday wreath sale

The Columbus Kiwanis Club is accepting orders for its holiday wreath sale. Standard wreaths of 18-inch, $20, and 26-inch, $25, sizes; special orders of 36-inch, $35, and 48-inch, $50, sizes; swags, $15; candy canes, $25; cross shapes, $22; and 25-foot roping, $35, are offered. All items are made from quality greenings, and, with the exception of the roping, are decorated with cones, berries and red velvet ribbon.