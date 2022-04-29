Columbus library book club returns to in-person meetings

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Public Library’s Afternoon Book Club returns to in-person meetings. The book club meets from 1-2 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Columbus Senior Center, 125 N. Dikason St., Columbus; registration is not necessary. Attendees can still attend via Zoom at columbuspubliclibrary.info.

On May 19, the book discussed will be "A Thousand Ships" by Natalie Haynes. Books are available at the library and the senior center. All are welcome.

For more information, call Catherine Brick at 920-623-5910 or email catherine@columbuspubliclibrary.info.