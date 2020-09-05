During the month of August, the Columbus Loving Lunches Program provided weekly lunches to 28 families and approximately 87 children. The meals were distributed each week on Sunday afternoon at the Columbus United Methodist Church. Loving Lunches is a 501-3c organization founded by ecumenical and community groups.
The food service involved shopping for food, donating food, packing and distributing food, and clean-up. Olivet UC Church, Columbus United Methodist Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus Community Church, St. Jerome Catholic Church, and First Presbyterian Church all donated funds and/or lunch items and provided volunteers for the lunch operation. St. Jerome’s Church also provided home-made sweet treats for the entire four weeks.
