 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbus Marching Cards begin competitive season

  • 0
Columbus Marching Cards begin competitive season

The Columbus High School Marching Band begins the 2022 competitive season participating in the Saber Marching Invitational on Sept. 17, hosted by Franklin High School in Franklin.

 TROY TADYCH

COLUMBUS — On Sept. 17, the Columbus High School Marching Band began the 2022 competitive season participating in the Saber Marching Invitational hosted by Franklin High School in Franklin.

The Marching Cards presented their show titled “Chromesthia: the Color of Sound,” which includes music by Billie Eilish and Sergei Rachmoninoff.

The Marching Cardinals is headed by Tim Meinholz, director of bands, Jacob Hammer, assistant director, Cortney Hammer, visual director, Stephan Cherek, percussion coordinator, Liz Chua, guard coordinator, Emily Rohloff, assistant guard coordinator with the show led by drum major Maya Isensee.

The Marching Cards will perform at the remaining home football games and will continue their competitive season at Greendale High School, Oct. 1; Milton High School, Oct. 8; and the Wisconsin School Music Association Championships held Oct. 15 at Perkins Stadium at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the sh…

BD Fire promotes 2

BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

The 29th annual Fall Art Tour opens the studios of local artisans in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to 6 p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News