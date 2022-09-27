Columbus Marching Cards begin competitive season

COLUMBUS — On Sept. 17, the Columbus High School Marching Band began the 2022 competitive season participating in the Saber Marching Invitational hosted by Franklin High School in Franklin.

The Marching Cards presented their show titled “Chromesthia: the Color of Sound,” which includes music by Billie Eilish and Sergei Rachmoninoff.

The Marching Cardinals is headed by Tim Meinholz, director of bands, Jacob Hammer, assistant director, Cortney Hammer, visual director, Stephan Cherek, percussion coordinator, Liz Chua, guard coordinator, Emily Rohloff, assistant guard coordinator with the show led by drum major Maya Isensee.

The Marching Cards will perform at the remaining home football games and will continue their competitive season at Greendale High School, Oct. 1; Milton High School, Oct. 8; and the Wisconsin School Music Association Championships held Oct. 15 at Perkins Stadium at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.