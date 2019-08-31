On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Columbus native Ken Hansen will be the featured author at the second session of the Columbus Public Library’s Local Authors Series. Hansen will read portions of his new speculative fiction thriller, “The Light of Our Yesterdays.”
Ken graduated from Columbus High School in 1980 and is a writer, pilot, biker, woodworker and occasional scuba diver but never again attorney.
“I actually gave the valedictorian speech in 1980 at the CHS graduation commencement,” Hansen said. “I went on to graduate from UW-Madison and Harvard Law School and eventually ended back in the area in late 1989, living in Columbus until 1996. I moved to Fitchburg to be closer to Epic Systems Corporation, where I served as vice president and general counsel for many years. Epic is a health care software company that grew much larger than I ever thought possible.”
Hansen said he retired in 2013 to once again explore that seemingly simple question posed so many years ago in a philosophy class: “Why?” Luckily, his incredibly patient wife of 30 years, who helped him raise three great kids, kept asking him, “Why not?”
In “The Light of Our Yesterdays,” desperate souls search for truth across parallel worlds through the puzzling fog of hatred, terror and deceit. As a U.S. Homeland Security investigator becomes ensnared in a thicket of terrorist puzzles and codes unraveling his troubled past, his counterpart in a parallel Earth without Christianity experiences strange visions of our world after meeting a charismatic preacher with a new message of peace and forgiveness. The two men wade through intolerance, hatred and terrorism while struggling with their own skepticism as a growing connection between them unwittingly leads toward destruction, redemption, or both.
The Columbus Public Library Local Authors Series will continue Monday, Sept. 30 with Mazomanie native Bill Stokes and his book “Margaret’s War” about German POWs in rural Wisconsin during WWII, a creative writing workshop with Randolph writer Valerie Biel of the “Circle of Nine” series and other books (Tuesday, Oct. 22), and Sun Prairie resident Thierno Diallo’s memoir of his years in the USSR under Gorbachev, “Nieggri In Moscow” (Tuesday, Nov. 5).
The reading for “The Light of Our Yesterdays” begins at 7 p.m. at the Library Annex, 251 W. James St. in Columbus. Following the reading, there will be a short question and answer session and signing for books previously purchased or from a collection of hardcovers and paperbacks available. All are welcome.
