The Columbus area will be experiencing dangerous heat indexes for much of the week. The city of Columbus invites anyone who needs a place to cool off to please take refuge from the heat at the Community Center at 161 N. Dickason Blvd., an air-conditioned facility. The center will be open in the evenings today through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 a.m. The Columbus Public Library and Senior Center also offer a cool place during normal hours of operation. Please stay safe and hydrated in this hot weather.
Breaking
alert top story
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)