Blood donations are very much needed at this time. Columbus is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church at 812 Western Ave. Please take this opportunity to help provide assistance to those who are in need of blood. The need is great and any donation is appreciated. You can either call Red Cross directly at 800-733-2767 or Joani Duffy locally at 920-623-4776 to sign up to donate. It is helpful to the Red Cross to schedule appointments so they can staff the drive properly and donors do not have a long wait time, but walk-ins are always welcome and appreciated.
Our drive is sponsored by Nathan Roberts, owner of Roberts Manufacturing, here in Columbus. A lunch for all donors will be hosted by members of the Zion Lutheran Church ladies aid group with dessert custard provided by Culver’s and the usual homemade cookies. We hope to see you on Oct. 29.
