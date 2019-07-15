Teens and tweens, prepare to take over the Columbus Public Library after hours to celebrate their favorite fandom. Geek out with fellow Whovians or trace the entire Marvel universe timeline. Come dressed in cosplay as a favorite character or villain. There will be pizza, a cosplay contest, and fandom crafting throughout the night. Event takes place on Friday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m., people entering grades 6-12 are encouraged to attend.
