Columbus Public Library Book Club goes virtual

The Columbus Public Library’s Afternoon Book Club will move to a virtual format for the remainder of 2020.

The club, which previously met the second Monday of the month at the Columbus Senior Center, is moving to an online meeting format from 1-2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

The book for Sept. 17, “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter,” by Kim Edwards, is the story of a man who leads his wife to believe that their special-needs daughter has died at birth. The Oct. 22 book will be “Hidden Figures,” the true story of the black female mathematicians who worked for NASA during the Space Race. For Nov. 19, the group will read Peter Heller’s new book, “The River,” the story of two college friends who take a harrowing canoe trip into the wilderness and find themselves in deadly danger. Books are available at the Columbus Public Library desk.

Patrons are reminded that they need not use a computer for this event. Smartphones and tablets work every bit as well as computers for Zoom events. The events are free and will take place on Zoom. To sign up, readers are asked to check the library’s web page at columbuspubliclibrary.info, or the library’s Facebook page, where there is a link to a Google document asking for a name and email address. Library staff will use the email address to send a link to the event a day or two beforehand.