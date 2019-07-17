The Redbud Players community theater troupe is looking for a director for its fall production.
If you love theater and are interested in working behind the scenes to bring a play from page to stage, this is your chance. New or experienced directors are welcome.
We have scripts available for consideration, but the director would have a lot of flexibility in choosing the play and setting the rehearsal and production schedule.
For more information, contact Gary Taurick at gtaurick@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)