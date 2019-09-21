Columbus United Fund Board members have kicked off their 2019 campaign. In the past 75 years the United Fund of Columbus has helped to make the community a better place to live. Please consider giving a tax-deductible contribution to help the United Fund continue its mission. Your one contribution annually provides many services through 20 different organizations in the Columbus area that the United Fund financially supports. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 343 or dropped off at either Associated Bank or Farmers & Merchants Union Bank.
