Columbus Water & Light earns safety award

Columbus Water & Light has earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin. On April 29, MEUW held its Electric Operations Expo in Baraboo, and presented the award to the utility.

The award recognizes safety performance and is given based on a utility’s dedication to employees’ on-the-job focus to following safety rules, using safe work practices, and watching out for one another.

Columbus Water & Light is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency made up of 51 utilities. Including Columbus, 22 WPPI Energy member utilities received the award for 2020 performance.

“We’re honored to be recognized for all we do to create a safe work environment,” said Joe Hammer, co-superintendent at Columbus Water & Light. “Our workers dedicate a significant amount of time and effort into safety training and following safety guidelines, so we’re proud to accept this award from MEUW.”