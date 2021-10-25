 Skip to main content
Columbus Water & Light receives national recognition
Columbus Water & Light receives national recognition

Columbus Water & Light receives national recognition

Michelle Kaltenberg, left, and Joe Hammer, co-superintendents at Columbus Water & Light display the Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association on Oct. 25.

 ANNA STIEVE/Contributed

COLUMBUS — Columbus Water & Light earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association at its Customer Connections Conference Oct. 24-27. Nationwide, 97 public power utilities now hold the prestigious title.

The Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: energy efficiency, distributed generation, renewable energy, and environmental initiatives. The application requires a rigorous, in-depth review comparing each utility against best practices in all four areas.

This is the second consecutive time Columbus Water & Light has been named a Smart Energy Provider since the program’s initiation in 2019.

