Columbus Water & Light receives national recognition

COLUMBUS — Columbus Water & Light earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association at its Customer Connections Conference Oct. 24-27. Nationwide, 97 public power utilities now hold the prestigious title.

The Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: energy efficiency, distributed generation, renewable energy, and environmental initiatives. The application requires a rigorous, in-depth review comparing each utility against best practices in all four areas.

This is the second consecutive time Columbus Water & Light has been named a Smart Energy Provider since the program’s initiation in 2019.