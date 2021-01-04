 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colwell named a winner in Livestock Lessons
comments

Colwell named a winner in Livestock Lessons

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-Extension and UW-Madison Animal & Dairy Sciences Livestock Lessons, a new animal science experience for Wisconsin youth, gives youth an opportunity to share their learning with others and to teach others about animal sciences.

The first round of Livestock Lessons youth winners included a video from Elizabeth Colwell of Juneau County, in the grades 9-12 category.

For more information and to view the winning videos and PSAs check out the Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program Facebook page at facebook.com/wisconsinyouthlivestock or Instagram page at instagram.com/wiyouthlvstk. There also is a YouTube playlist of all the videos that can be reviewed.

The next round of Livestock Lessons submissions ends on March 5. For more information and how to submit your Livestock Lesson, visit https://bit.ly/LivestockLessons or email Bernie O’Rourke at borourke2@wisc.edu.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News